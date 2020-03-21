LaRose releases new business numbers

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced 11,334 new businesses filed in Ohio in February, an increase of 12 percent from a year ago and 18 percent more than February 2018.

“We’re living in an unprecedented time when the health and safety of our fellow Ohioans must come first and we must endeavor to be kind to each other,” LaRose said. “Life in Ohio will look different over the days ahead, but what remains unchanged is that great American spirit of entrepreneurship and characteristic Ohio hard work ethic, which will keep us strong and help us be prosperous again.”

During this time when Ohioans are coming up with innovative ways to work and educate their children from home, it’s recommended that those looking to start a new business take advantage of online filing through Ohio Business Central at OhioBusinessCentral.gov, LaRose said.