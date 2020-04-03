Menards bans children from its stores

SIDNEY – Menards has banned children younger than 16 years old and pets from its stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A message on the company’s website, www.menards.com, states that anyone who appears to be younger than 16 will be asked to show identification. Service dogs still are welcome in the stores.

Menards stores, including the Sidney location 401 Lester Ave., are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lowe’s announced a temporary $2 an hour wage increase for its employees for the month of April.

Lowe’s will close all of its stores, including the Sidney location at 2700 Michigan St., at 7 p.m. daily to allow additional time to replenish products and clean and sanitize surfaces. The store opens at 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Lowe’s has developed an app that allows store managers to monitor foot traffic and limit entrance based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local guidelines. Stores are adding social distancing ambassadors who will monitor customer flow and enforce customer limits to allow proper social distancing.

Lowe’s also is offering gloves and masks to its employees and has installed Plexiglass shields to protect cashiers and customer service associates among other COVID-19 responses.

Walmart has announced it will begin taking the temperature of all its employees as they report to work and asking health screen questions.

Walmart also announced it will make masks and gloves available to its employees, as supplies permit.

Walmart, located at 2400 Michigan St. in Sidney, is open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. Each Tuesday through April 28, customers age 60 and older can shop at Walmart stores and pharmacies one hour before opening.

