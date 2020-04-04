Minster Bank names Jarvis branch manager

WAPAKONETA – Minster Bank has named Colin Jarvis as branch manager of its Wapakoneta office.

In this position, Jarvis is responsible for branch oversight, including lending, financial performance and daily operations.

“Colin’s lending, banking knowledge and dedication to customer service will be an asset to Wapakoneta and surrounding communities,” said Scott Neth, vice president of retail banking.

Jarvis is replacing current branch manager, Rex Lippincott, who retired after 28 years as branch manager of the Wapakoneta office.

His experience and education include working as a relationship banker for a regional bank, being Series 6 licensed and having a life and health insurance certification. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University, majoring in economics.

As a lifelong Wapakoneta resident, Jarvis looks forward to helping and serving the community.

With offices in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Sidney, Troy and Vandalia, Minster Bank has assets totaling more than $520 million and has served the communities of West Central Ohio since 1914.

To find out more about Minster Bank, visit MinsterBank.com.