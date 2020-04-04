7 students win $11,000 from Midwest Electric

ST. MARYS – Coldwater High School’s Emma Eckstein and Spencerville High School’s Connor Nielsen captured top honors in the 2020 Midwest Electric scholarship competition, featuring judges from Wright State University-Lake Campus.

The two seniors each received a $2,000 scholarship. Eckstein will go on to represent Midwest Electric in the Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives statewide scholarship competition this spring, where more than $38,000 will be awarded.

Second-place $1,500 scholarships were awarded to Maria Heckman, of Marion Local High School, and Benjamin Sudhoff, of Spencerville High School. Receiving third-place $1,000 scholarship awards were Alexandria Ott and Kyle Lucas, both from St. Marys Memorial High School.

The six general scholarship winners were selected from a field of 40 area high school seniors, with a 3.5 or higher grade point average, whose parents are Midwest Electric members.

Additionally, Kaitlyn Vore, Bath High School, won the $2,000 Touchstone Energy Achievement Scholarship, which is awarded to a student who has overcome a significant challenge in pursuit of their goals. Vore, the daughter of Eric and Kristy Vore, is majoring in Korean and English and has applied to Ohio State University.

Eckstein, of Coldwater, plans to either Notre Dame, Ohio State, Dayton or Miami University and is considering a major in biology or a health field. She has been involved in golf, band, scholastic bowl and student council. Eckstein has a 4.26 GPA and is ranked first in her class. Jim and Janet Eckstein are her parents.

Nielsen, of Spencerville, will attend Ohio State and major in aerospace engineering. He participated in band, soccer, student government and Buckeye Boys State. Nielsen is ranked fifth in his class with a 3.983 GPA. He is the son of Terence and Stephanie Nielsen.

Heckman, of Minster, is deciding between multiple universities and plans to study nursing. She has been class secretary for four years and a member of the Junior Engineering Technical Society. Heckman has a 4.048 GPA, is ranked second in her class and is the daughter of David and Karen Heckman.

Sudhoff, of Spencerville, is considering three colleges to study chemical or civil engineering. He is involved in band, including playing piano for 11 years and serving as first chair in the upper level ensemble. Sudhoff has a 3.984 GPA and is the son of David and Jennifer Sudhoff.

Ott, of Wapakoneta, will attend Ohio State and major in nursing. She has been in 4-H for 10 years along with FFA. Ott has a 4.297 GPA and is the daughter of Kevin and Sara Ott.

Lucas, of New Bremen, is considering Ohio Wesleyan and Ashland universities to major in kinesiology, exercise science or nutrition. He has been successful in swimming and has served as a lifeguard. Lucas has a 4.132 GPA and is the son of Jerry and Jennifer Lucas.

Each year, Midwest Electric scholarship applications become available in December. Watch Midwest Electric’s website at https://www.midwestrec.com/scholarships for 2021 applications.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is the not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving 11,000 homes, farms and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam and Darke counties. To learn more, visit www.midwestrec.com.