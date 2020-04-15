Thousands of jobs available in Ohio

SIDNEY – Even though a record number of Americans have filed for unemployment, almost 17 million in the past three weeks, thousands of jobs are available in Ohio.

The state has created a website, coronavirus.ohio.gov/jobsearch, which lists more than 40,000 jobs that are available across Ohio. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has promoted the website during daily press conferences hosted by Gov. Mike DeWine.

“As of today, there are still a number of employers with a growing need for people to hire,” Husted said on Monday. “It’s really quite amazing that there are over 40,000 jobs now posted on the coronavirus.ohio.gov/jobsearch site. There are over 40,000 jobs there from 642 employers who are having difficulty serving people in this crisis without a sufficient number of employees.”

Locally, Shelby County Job and Family Services has complied dozens of jobs that have been posted to OhioMeansJobs.

“There still is a variety out there,” said Helen Scott, employment and family services administrator for Shelby County Department of Job & Family Services. “Obviously not as many as before, but if individuals do want to find something, there are options out there.”

Jobs are available in a variety of industries and include opportunities for people of all education levels.

Retailers such as Kroger and Walmart are among the companies with the most available jobs. Health care workers also are in high demand with jobs available in hospital, nursing home and home health care settings.

While people are being encouraged to stay home as much as possible, Husted has stressed that essential businesses still need workers to ensure services remain available.

“They have created safe work places for you, safe environments for their customers, and we need you, if you can answer the call, to work, go to work with one of those companies because those services are critical to being able to deliver all that we need and consume during this difficult time,” Husted said during Tuesday’s press conference.

A job posting summary is posted weekly on the Ohiomeansjobs Shelby County Facebook page for people who are seeking employment.

Along with compiling job listings, Shelby County Department of Job & Family Services provides additional services.

The department is taking applications for cash, food and Medicaid assistance. It also has an emergency program to assist families make rent, mortgage or utilities payments if someone in their household lost a job or had their hours reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the Shelby County Department of Job & Family Services and its services, visit its website at shelbycountyjfs.org, visit its Ohiomeansjobs Shelby County Facebook page or call 937-498-4981.

