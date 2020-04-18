Shelby County students chosen for BGSU peer leader program

BOWLING GREEN – The Bowling Green State University College of Business announced that Shelby County students have been chosen to serve as peer leaders for the upcoming summer and academic year.

Hannah Shoemaker, a 2009 graduate of Anna High School, and Amy Eilerman and Carson Moore, both 2019 graduates of Fort Loramie High School, are among the students who were selected to be peer leaders.

College of Business peer leaders are selected as ideal student role models and carry out the responsibility of being mentors to incoming business students. The role of the peer leaders is to assist new business students with the transition to college life, beginning the summer before they arrive on campus for fall classes and continue throughout the academic year.

“Peer Leaders are high achieving, very active students who serve as role models and mentors to our new freshmen class,” said Ray Braun, dean of the College of Business. “They help our new students feel more comfortable and college-ready as they arrive on campus in the fall.”

Once peer leaders are chosen, they go through an extensive series of training workshops conducted by the dean and faculty members. They are assigned a number of incoming freshmen who they contact via email over the summer to answer questions, provide resource information and help transition them to college life. The freshmen meet their peer leader during Freshmen Opening Day activities in late August.

Eilerman is involved in Women in Business Leadership and works at the Stroh Center.

Moore is involved in H2O Life Group, Army ROTC and club spike ball. He is also a dean’s scholar for the College of Business.

Shoemaker is involved in Women in Business Leadership and varsity track and field.

The College of Business is among the top 1 percent of business programs in the world and is ranked as the 29th best public undergraduate business program in the United States.

To learn more, visit http://www.bgsu.edu/business.