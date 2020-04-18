Bensman elected to board of directors

MINSTER – Daniel Bensman has been elected to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of Minster Financial Corp.

Bensman was elected to a three-year term at the annual meeting of shareholders.

Bensman, an attorney with Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk, will replace Dick Knostman, who is retiring after 45 years of service on the board of directors.

Bensman graduated with a bachelor of electrical engineering from the University of Dayton, a master of science from The Ohio State University and a juris doctorate from the University of Virginia.

He serves on the boards of Anna Local Schools Education Foundation, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, and the Shelby County Libraries.

Bensman and his wife, Lori, reside in Anna and are the parents of three children.

Minster Financial Corp. is a financial holding company and parent firm of Minster Bank, headquartered in Minster, and has offices located in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Sidney, Troy, Wapakoneta and Vandalia Loan Production Office.

