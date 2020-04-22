Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center thanks community for donations

VERSAILLES – During these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has been able to keep the patients, residents and staff in good spirits with the help of the community.

“If there were ever a time to be part of a small community, now is that time. The support of local businesses, groups and individuals has been extraordinary. We have been blessed with gifts of medical equipment, activities for our patients and residents, homemade cards and more,” said Kristy Earick, administrator of Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. “We are so proud to be an integral service provider in Darke County and surrounding areas.”

The families and friends of Versailles’ patients, residents and staff have made a difference too.

“We also know that there are many of you who have supported us behind the scenes and thank you for that continued support,” Earick added.

This is a very challenging time for families and friends with loved ones in care facilities, in particular, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Earick said Versailles is taking all necessary precautions to protect the patients, residents and staff, and to date, no patients or residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is accepting new admissions for short-term rehab and long-term skilled nursing care, including memory care. For more information, call 937-526-5570 or visit the website at www.versaillesrehab.com. Anyone who would like to know all of the protections in place at Versailles should visit the website’s COVID-19 page.