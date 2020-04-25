Claims for punitive damages pursued against Lippert Components

ELKHART, Ind. – Based on new evidence uncovered in its ongoing legal battle with Lippert Components, ASA Electronics now seeks to pursue claims for fraud and punitive damages against Lippert and Vince Smith.

Lippert Components has an recreational vehicle chassis plant located in Jackson Center.

This past October, the Elkhart Circuit Court issued a 28-page preliminary injunction order against Lippert and Smith after Smith misappropriated ASA’s trade secrets and used those trade secrets while working for Lippert.

After the preliminary injunction order, the parties attempted to settle their disputes at a mediation on March 26. That mediation, however, was unsuccessful.

“We were hopeful to resolve our disputes with Lippert and Smith at mediation on March 26, but unfortunately that didn’t happen,” ASA Electronics CEO Tom Irions said. “Now it’s time for us to get our case ready for trial in order to make ASA whole. We believe that what Lippert did isn’t right, it isn’t fair, and it goes against the principles that Lippert claims to value. We encourage everyone to read our proposed amended complaint, filed April 3, 2020, which outlines in detail how Lippert harmed us.”