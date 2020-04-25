Yaskawa Motoman to be honored with BBB-Dayton Torch Award

DAYTON – Better Business Bureau serving Dayton and the Miami Valley announced Yaskawa Motoman will be honored with BBB’s 11th annual Torch Award.

Yaskawa Motoman will receive the honor at BBB’s Eclipse Integrity Awards on July 28 at David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center, 444 W. Third St., Bldg. 12, Dayton.

Through the years, BBB’s torch has been the symbol of guidance and enlightenment as consumers and businesses strive to interact in a trustworthy and ethical marketplace. The local Torch Award is dedicated to the legacy of great Miami Valley business pioneers, such as John Patterson, Wilbur and Orville Wright, Charles Kettering, Colonel Edward Deeds and most recently, Clay Mathile. It was through their efforts the Miami Valley has stood the test of time and recreated itself again and again.

The selection committee shared that Yaskawa Motoman’s application rose to the top of this year’s applications. A global company with 350 employees at its headquarters in Miamisburg, Yaskawa Motoman is dedicated to solving manufacturing challenges through the implementation of robotics. The organization has received many honors and awards for its innovation through the years, including the ARPAC Gold Supplier Partnership Award, ServeOhio Award, Dayton Business Journal’s Top 100 and The Governor’s “E” Award for Excellence in Exporting.

The company is committed to the region’s workforce – past, present and future – as demonstrated by its efforts to mentor people internally and externally. Through Yaskawa Academy, customers have access to more than 75 robotics instruction courses with hands-on training. Yaskawa Motoman employees participate in an internal career management program and can utilize the company’s tuition reimbursement program for continuing education credits.

Yaskawa Motoman also offers several certification programs designed for instructors of K-12 students, career tech and college undergraduates. It regularly hosts STEM-centric events, such as school/group tours through the facility and teaching local children about robotics at Tech Fest.

The company’s philanthropic efforts are also generous. It established the IMPACT (Inspired Members Positively Assisting Communities Together) Corporate Giving Program to encourage and support giving, volunteering and involvement in the Greater Dayton Community through company-sponsored programs and initiatives.

During the last several years, Yaskawa Motoman has donated more than 900 hours of volunteer service to Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, including 300-plus volunteer hours for the Goodwill Easter Seals’ Radio Reading Services, and also partnered with the American Red Cross to provide free smoke alarms for those who cannot afford to purchase them or for those who are physically unable to install them.

Additional contributions include a year-round food drive to support The Foodbank and a semi-annual corporate blood drive for Community Blood Center. Each employee is offered four hours of volunteer time per year to assist a local charity of his or her choice.

The Torch Award was presented to the Dayton Dragons Professional Baseball Team in 2019. The honor will be passed to Yaskawa Motoman by Robert Murphy, president and general manager of the Dayton Dragons.

John North, president and CEO of the BBB serving Dayton and the Miami Valley, said, “Yaskawa Motoman, a leading manufacturer of robots and automation solutions, makes being a leader in the Miami Valley marketplace a priority. It’s created a legacy of ingenuity, leadership, generosity and mentorship, mirroring the values of this honor. All of us on the BBB team and board of directors are excited to honor Yaskawa Motoman with the prestigious Torch Award.”

“We are extremely honored to accept the BBB’s Torch Award,” said Steve Barhorst, president and chief operating officer of Yaskawa Motoman. “We’re proud to be an integral member of the Miami Valley region, and we’re extremely grateful to be recognized as an influential leader like the respected recipients before us. This award recognizes the efforts of our employees – the heart of our business and the source of our success and affirms our commitment to excellence that goes far beyond providing innovative automation solutions.”

The public is invited to join at the Eclipse Integrity Awards to applaud Yaskawa Motoman. Table of eight can be reserved for $999 or individual tickets can be reserved for $99 per person. To make your reservations, call 937-610-2277.

The Eclipse Integrity Awards are sponsored by many local organizations, including WesBanco Bank, Inc.; Back To Business I.T.; WDTN-TV; Cox Ohio Media Group; and iHeart Radio.