Dammeyer earns recognition

CELINA – Carolyn Dammeyer, of Celina, has received recognition for her achievements at Western & Southern Life Insurance Company.

Her office is located in Celina where she works as a financial and sales representative.

Dammeyer, who also coaches volleyball at Lehman Catholic, has qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table, an international association. She is among the top life insurance-based financial services professionals who must meet strict ethical and production requirements in order to qualify.

She also has been named a member of the Presidents Council at Western & Southern, which is the top production club.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Leaders Sales Convention and Million Dollar Round Table convention Dammeyer qualified for have been postponed.