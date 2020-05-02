Midwest Electric members donate $18,850 to local causes, including 5 food banks during COVID-19 crisis

ST MARYS – Midwest Electric recently donated $18,850 to 17 west-central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund.

Five of these included local food banks and pantries seeking assistance to feed the hungry during COVID-19.

Since the program started in 1998, the Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund has provided $1,141,964 to 956 local charitable causes.

The latest recipients of grants include:

• Food banks for COVID-19; $1,000 each: West Ohio Food Bank (Lima), Call Ministries (Celina), Agape (St. Marys), Mercy Unlimited (Wapakoneta), Spencerville Community Samaritans (Spencerville)

• Maria Stein Shrine of Holy Relics, Mercer County; $2,000 for insulation to lower operating costs

• Resource and Opportunity Center, Auglaize County; $2,000 for materials and installation to make bathrooms handicap accessible

• Chickasaw Fire Department; $2,000 to replace pager system

• New Bremen Fire Department: $1,500 to replace and upgrade portable radios

• Middle Point Fire Department; $1,500 for protective gear and supplies

• VNA Comprehensive, Van Wert County; $1,500 for tablets to track home visits

• MAV Youth Mentoring, Mercer County; $800 to replace a computer

• Mercy Unlimited, Auglaize County; $650 to replace a cooling unit for food storage

• St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Auglaize County; $500 to replace elevator

• Andrews House of Hope, Allen County; $500 to redo driveway and update electronics

• The Delphos Canal Commission; $500 to add LED lighting and elevator maintenance

• Gospel Tent of Auglaize County; $400 for entertainers

The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund is a voluntary charitable program. Participating members’ monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the additional pennies deposited in the fund. A board of trustees, composed of cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversees the application and allocation process.

Individuals or organizations can obtain an application by contacting Midwest Electric at 800-962-3830 or visiting midwestrec.com/community-connection-fund.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is the not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving 11,000 homes, farms and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam and Darke counties. To learn more, visit www.midwestrec.com.