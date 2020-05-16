St. Henry alumnus joins Gay Smith/Associates

SIDNEY – Gay Smith/Associates has welcomed Aaron Marchal to its company.

A graduate of St. Henry High School, Marchal comes to Gay Smith/Associates with an agricultural background and holds a degree from Columbus State Community College in construction management.

Being the third of four boys in his family, Marchal has a giving personality, an inquisitive mind and a solid work ethic, Gay Smith said. He is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys hunting and fishing.

“I hope to achieve the best outcome in every transaction by providing an enjoyable, stress-free experience,” Marchal said.

Marchal added that he’s looking forward to working one on one with people and hopes to integrate his construction experience with the needs and wishes of his clients.

A native of western Ohio, Marchal is comfortable in Shelby, Darke, Mercer and Auglaize counties and will venture beyond to help his clients reach their goals.

Marchal can be reached at 937-497-7961 or 419-852-6253.

Gay Smith/Associates is practicing safe and healthy approaches to everything it’s doing and accepts calls from anyone but visits only with healthy people.