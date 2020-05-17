Global reorganization announced at Nidec Press & Automation

MINSTER – David Winch, chief executive officer for Nidec Press & Automation and Nidec Minster Corp., has announced organizational changes designed to align the company with a global market segment growth and support strategy.

A subsidiary of the Nidec Shimpo Corp., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, Nidec Minster’s ongoing acquisition strategy has created the synergistic Nidec Press & Automation group of companies, offering metal forming machinery and services.

Nidec Press & Automation includes Nidec Minster in Minster; Nidec Arisa in Navarrete, Spain; Nidec Vamco in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Nidec Kyori in Kyoto, Japan; and Nidec SYS in Grafenau, Germany.

NP&A products include mechanical and servo stamping presses, high speed automation machinery, controls and integrated solutions.

In addition to shared global manufacturing facilities, NP&A operates customer service centers in Minster; Navarrete, Spain; Grafenau, Germany; Querétaro, Mexico; Ningbo, China; Peiting, Germany; and São Palo, Brazil.

“The market-driven approach will enhance our customer focus and refine our product development, management, engineering, sales, project management and marketing efforts,” Winch said. “Our markets currently include: container, automotive and contract, EV and electrical motor, and the high speed market.”

Winch has tapped leadership for each of the market segments, designed to focus growth and product response on a global level.

Nidec Minster President Ron Arling will assume the new role of NP&A Chief Administrative Officer while continuing as NP&A chief financial officer.

Steve Gruber has been named NP&A executive vice president, global service, and will oversee NP&A’s extensive service and part operations.

Nidec Vamco CEO Bryan Gentile has been named NP&A vice president and global EV/electrical motor market segment leader. Greg Stueve assumed the role of NP&A vice president and global container market segment leader.

The position of NP&A European high speed market segment leader will be filled by Wolfgang Biewald, who also will serve as the Nidec SYS CEO. Diego Ariznavarreta will assume the role of director, automotive/contract market segment for the regions of Europe, Asia and South America. Joel Wuebker will take on the role of director, automotive/contract market segment for North America.

For additional information about Nidec Press & Automation, its products, services and career opportunities, visit the company online at www.nidecpa.com.