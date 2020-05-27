Ohio natural gas and oil industry awards $54,000 in scholarships

GRANVILLE – The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program awarded scholarships to 54 students, representing 30 counties across Ohio, 20 colleges and more than a dozen energy-related majors.

“It’s encouraging to see so many talented young people excited to work in the energy industry,” said Greg Mason, OOGEEP’s interim executive director. “These students are our future leaders, and we are eager to see the innovative solutions and new perspectives they bring.”

OOGEEP’s scholarship awards are reserved for Ohio residents or students enrolled in a college or technical college program within the state. Recipient students maintain an above-average GPA, are actively involved in school and community extracurriculars and plan to pursue a career in the natural gas and oil industry.

In Shelby County, the 2020 recipient is Adam Dapore, of Russia, who plans to study structural welding at the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology.

Students submitted multiple letters of recommendation and a written essay describing their personal career goals and particular interest in the field. Each $1,000 scholarship renews annually over a four-year period.

Since its inception in 2007, the OOGEEP scholarship program has provided more than 500 scholarships to students from more than 60 counties in the state and attending 52 colleges and universities in Ohio.

A full list of 2020 scholarship winners is available at oogeep.org/teacher-students/scholarships/.