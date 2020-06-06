Phelan Insurance, Westfield Insurance donate to Shelby County CASA

VERSAILLES – Through its partnership with Westfield Insurance, Phelan Insurance was able to present Shelby County CASA/GAL with a $5,000 grant.

CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, give a voice for children who are abused, neglected and dependent. Marti Phelan has been a CASA volunteer for five years and has worked many cases in the Shelby County area.

Phelan Insurance and the Phelan family are proud to support this non-profit and all the amazing things they do for the children in the community, company officials said.

“We are thankful for the generous support of Shelby County Court Appointed Special Advocates,” Bridget Davis, the director of Shelby County CASA, said. “The money came at a perfect time because our biggest annual fundraiser had to be canceled this year. Every dollar counts to allow us to continue the services, support and hope to continue to be successful in advocating for the child’s best interest in court.”

This year, the Westfield Insurance Foundation donated more than $500,000 to neighborhoods across the country. Phelan Insurance is one of 50 agencies that nominated a nonprofit for the Westfield Legacy of Caring grant program.

Awarding grants through the program is an extension of the fundamental role that insurance plays every day in stabilizing families, businesses and communities in times of uncertainty, officials said. Westfield has worked with its independent agents in distributing more than $3 million since 2015.

“Together with our agency partners, Westfield continues to build on the strong commitment to caring that the founders of our company imagined,” said Ed Largent, Westfield president, CEO, board chair and Westfield Insurance Foundation chairman. “At Westfield, we want to give our communities everything we can: Protection, safety and support and our commitment doesn’t stop there.”