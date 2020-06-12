State Farm donates to frontline workers

SIDNEY – Andrew Shaffer, an agent for State Farm, and his employees provided lunches for some of the frontline grocery store workers in Sidney.

Shaffer donated lunches from The Spot to workers of Kroger and Sidney Foodtown as a gesture of gratitude for the tireless efforts they display during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spot prepared 120 box lunches for the workers.

“Many of these workers put themselves in a higher risk to ensure everyone still got the essential items they needed,” Shaffer said. “Providing a lunch was the least I could do.”

“Kroger store No. 913 in Sidney, Ohio, wants to thank ‘Jake from State Farm,’ aka Andrew Shaffer, for the box lunches that his Sidney State Farm office provided us today,” Kroger representatives said in a statement. “He and his children delivered them to us and thanked us for all the hard, selfless work everyone has done to keep our store stocked and clean. To the many brave men and women sacrificing their lives to make sure we have food and water, they were truly thankful.”

Store Manager Keith Curtis from Sidney Foodtown said, “Being recognized for the challenges they face was very honoring.”