DP&L lowers residential customer electric bills

DAYTON – Dayton Power & Light Co., a subsidiary of The AES Corp., announced it has decreased the price by 4.5 percent for residential customers who receive their power supply from the utility.

This month, a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity monthly will pay $4.47 less than in prior months.

“DP&L customers can always depend on the delivery of safe and reliable service they expect from their local utility,” AES United States Strategic Business Unit President Lisa Krueger said. “As energy usage demands increase with the summer heat, and with families continuing to spend more time than usual at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are pleased to help our customers save on electric bills.”

DP&L delivers electricity to more than 525,000 customers in West Central Ohio.

With the deregulated energy market in Ohio, customers can shop for their electric generation from a third-party supplier while the utility delivers electricity to homes and businesses and maintains the distribution architecture. DP&L participates in a competitive auction process overseen by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to acquire the electricity needed to serve its non-shopping customers.

As a result of a series of competitive bids in a recent auction, DP&L residential customers will benefit by paying less on their electric bill. The remaining customers receive their electricity from third-party energy supplier, and their bill will not reflect the decrease secured by DP&L.