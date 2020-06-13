Ross joins Upper Valley Family Medicine

PIQUA – Matthew Ross, a family nurse practitioner, is joining Upper Valley Family Medicine, a Premier Physician Network practice.

Ross received his Bachelors of Science-Nursing from Ohio University and his Masters of Science-Nursing from Walden University.

Ross joins Sheldon Wical, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, and Charles “Joey” Uhl, an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner, at the practice.

Upper Valley Family Medicine is located at 280 Looney Road, Suite 203. The practice is accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled online at PremierHealth.com/MakeAnAppointment or by calling 937-778-1650.