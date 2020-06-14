Premier Health first in Ohio to achieve system-wide accreditation

DAYTON – Premier Health is the first health system in Ohio and second in the nation to achieve system-wide Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation.

This distinction from the American College of Emergency Physicians recognizes emergency departments that provide excellent care for older adults.

The bronze standard Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation applies to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown (which was accredited in October 2019), Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital Austin Boulevard Emergency Center in Miamisburg, Miami Valley Hospital Jamestown Emergency Center in Jamestown, Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood, Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville and Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

“The GEDA distinction spotlights Premier Health’s mission to provide excellent care to our growing senior population,” said Candy Skidmore, Premier Health vice president for service integration – emergency, trauma and CareFlight. “This honor verifies our health system’s commitment to having the necessary expertise, equipment and personnel at every Premier Health emergency department to ensure optimal care for our seniors.”

The accreditation process included a panel review by a team of ACEP-appointed physician reviewers and a board of governors’ review.

The voluntary GEDA program, which includes three levels similar to trauma center designations, provides specific criteria and goals for emergency clinicians and administrators. The GEDA guidelines create criteria for staffing, equipment, education, policies and procedures, follow-up care and performance improvement measures. When implemented collectively, a geriatric ED can expect to see improvements in patient care, customer service and staff satisfaction.

“The emergency department is uniquely positioned to play a role in improving care to the geriatric community,” said Dr. Darin Pangalangan, chair of the ED/Trauma Institute at Premier Health. “The expertise which an emergency department staff can bring to an encounter with a geriatric patient can meaningfully influence not only a patient’s outcome but also their decisions on treatment options.”

The Level 3 GEDA bronze distinction identifies those emergency departments with one or more specific initiatives that are reasonably expected to elevate the level of care for senior citizens in one or more specific areas.