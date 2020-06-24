Seniors receive $400 prizes from H.A. Dorsten

MINSTER – Graduating seniors from Minster, New Bremen and Arcanum received $400 prizes from H.A. Dorsten for short videos they made about their resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students from Minster Local High School, New Bremen High School and Arcanum High School – school districts for whom H.A. Dorsten completed construction projects in the past two years – were asked to create a short video describing how they have shown resilience in the face of the pandemic and the effects it has had on their lives.

“The response was overwhelming,” a message on the website of H.A. Dorsten, a commercial construction company, states. “We decided it would be best to respect the privacy of the submitting seniors, and will not be sharing the content of their responses. Believe us though when we say it truly was amazing to hear how the young men and women of these communities have pressed on, pushed through, and persevered.”

The winner from Minster was Justin Mox, who will attend The Ohio State University and major in business economics.

The winner from New Bremen was Sydney Paul, who will attend the Wright State University—Lake Campus and major in accounting.

The winner from Arcanum was Macy Skelton, who will attend Bowling Green State University and major in criminal justice and forensic sciences.

“We would like to extend a big thank you to all seniors who participated, and shared with us your stories,” the message on H.A. Dorsten’s website states. “You are all remarkable in your own right, and there’s no question the future has a bright outlook for all of you.”

A panel of 10 H.A. Dorsten employees viewed the videos, cast their votes, and one winning senior was selected from each school. Each winner received a $400 cash prize as well as a custom H.A. Dorsten binder.

For more information, visit hadorsteninc.com.