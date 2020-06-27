UVMC receives Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award

TROY – Premier Health’s Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County has been named a recipient of the Patient Safety Excellence Award by Healthgrades for a fourth consecutive year (2017-20).

This recognition ranks UVMC among the top 10 percent of hospitals in the nation for patient safety. The Patient Excellence Award recognizes hospitals for their performance in safeguarding patients from serious and potentially preventable complications during their hospital stay.

“This latest distinction reflects our providers’ and staff’s ongoing dedication in providing quality care to our patients,” UVMC President Tom Parker said. “It underscores the peace of mind that UVMC’s patients and families can have in knowing that they and their loved ones are in good hands.”

UVMC offers a wide range of advanced care, including emergency, heart, cancer, maternity, behavioral health, long-term care and much more. The hospital is the only Level II Special Care Nursery between Dayton and Lima. UVMC has achieved Magnet Recognition, which is nationally recognized as the highest standard for excellence in professional nursing.

Healthgrades methodology for the Patient Safety Excellence Award uses inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review database and software from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.