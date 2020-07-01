Pilates For Life opens 2nd location in Botkins

BOTKINS – With increased growth and requests for additional hours, Pilates for Life announced the opening of a second Pilates studio located at 101 S. Mill St. in downtown Botkins.

The opening date is set for Thursday, which also will mark the two-year anniversary of opening Pilates for Life’s first studio in New Bremen.

The New Bremen location sees people from as far as Piqua and Lima. By opening the Botkins studio, Pilates for Life hopes to provide a closer location for current clients as well as expand the geographical area that is within a short trip to each studio along the Interstate 75 and state Route 66 corridors.

Pilates was developed by Joseph Pilates during World War I while he was interned by the British as a German enemy as a way to relieve boredom and keep his fellow prisoners fit. It involves a series of movements that concentrate on core strength, posture, balance and flexibility.

By doing Pilates individuals create a strong foundation from which their whole body can benefit.

Most of the exercises in the studio are completed on Reformer machines that feature a sliding carriage with adjustable springs to create resistance. The exercises are easily modifiable for all ages and ability types.

Some clients attend up to four times a week while others come once a week. Some use it as their main source of exercise while others use it as a way to help decrease tension and increase strength and flexibility.

The Pilates For Life team consists of Katie Geis, founder, owner and instructor, and instructors Casey Dietz, Jamie Meyer and Amy Roth.

Each location will be open Monday through Saturday by appointment. Class settings are approximately 50 minutes long and can be a private session or a group session with up to five people.

The New Bremen studio is located in the Pioneer Professional Center off state Route 274 on the east side of town.

The Botkins location is in a historic building located across from the post office. It was recently purchased by two local couples who have completely renovated it. Pilates for Life will be located in the lower level east side addition while the main two-story building will feature commercial space on the lower level with apartments on the upper level.

The original two-story building was built in 1870 and has served a variety of local businesses including Brideweser Harness Shop, Nuss IGA, the town library, RBC and Corner Video stores and Topp Notch Photography. The single-story portion that will house Pilates For Life was added in 1979 and was formerly home to a law office and R&J Shaffer Insurance.

With the additional location, both the Botkins and New Bremen studios are looking for more people to discover and enjoy the benefits of Pilates. For those trying Pilates at Pilates for Life for the first time, the first class is free with no obligation.

For more information, contact Katie Geis at 937-726-8831 or k.geis77@gmail.com. More information also is available on the Pilates at Pilates Facebook page or its website, www.pilatesforlifeohio.com.

Pilates For Life owner Katie Geis is opening a second studio in Botkins. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_Pilates-For-Life.jpg Pilates For Life owner Katie Geis is opening a second studio in Botkins. Courtesy photo