UVMC president announces retirement

TROY – Tom Parker, president of Upper Valley Medical Center, has announced plans to retire from Premier Health effective July 31.

Parker began his career locally in the Miami County Probate/Juvenile Court system in 1980 before transitioning to oversee behavioral health services for UVMC in 1992. He progressed through various key leadership roles at UVMC, including vice president of operations, senior vice president of operations, chief operating officer and chief executive officer.

Parker also has held Premier Health system roles including those for service lines and the hospitalist program. In 2015, he became the chief experience officer, leading numerous system initiatives and spearheading efforts to continuously enhance and hardwire an excellent experience for patients. He has continued leading the system’s patient experience work and in 2018 became president of UVMC.

A successor will be named in the coming weeks.