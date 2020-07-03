Our Home Family Resource Center director to retire

CELINA – Kathy Mescher, director of Our Home Family Resource Center, has announced her plans for retirement effective Dec. 1.

In light of this news, Our Home’s Board of Directors has launched a search for her replacement.

“Over the span of the past 10 years, Mescher has successfully led Our Home in the achievement of numerous strategic goals and helped focus the organization’s efforts on programs and projects designed to fill unmet needs in our communities,” Board President Beth Gehret said. “She has assembled and developed a quality staff that is well positioned to continue Our Home’s work.

“As we work through this transition, we are confident that the combination of an experienced staff, strong community partnerships and committed volunteers will allow us to continue delivering the exceptional service, support and advocacy that Our Home’s programs are known for and that the community expects. On behalf of the board and the entire Our Home community, we thank Mescher for the dedication, strategy and creativity she brought to her role. We are a better organization for it.”

Mescher joined the organization as director in 2010. She will remain at Our Home through November to ensure an efficient and effective transition of duties.

“Our Home is a wonderful organization,” Mescher said, “and it is a privilege to be involved in its valuable work for the community. I have enjoyed working with an expert staff, generous volunteers and a dedicated Board of Directors, and I am grateful for the many connections I have made with the organizations, businesses and especially the churches in the community.”

The search for Our Home’s next director will be posted to Hometown Opportunity, Indeed and various news outlets. Minimum educational requirements for the position include a bachelor’s degree or comparable experience in the field of social work. Successful candidate’s work experience should include social services, education, planning/administration and supervision. Experience in grant writing is preferred.

The search committee plans to review candidates and complete interviews by Sept. 1 with anticipation of having a new director onboard prior to Mescher’s departure.

For consideration, applicants should submit a cover letter and resume by July 25. The cover letter must address experience in relation to qualifications being sought. Interested individuals may send materials to resumes@ourhomefrc.com with “ATTN: Director Search Committee” in the subject line.