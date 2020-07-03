Midwest Electric plans for the future with a new hire, position changes

ST. MARYS – Midwest Electric is planning for the future with a new employee hire and several internal position changes.

Joel Johns (St. Marys) is moving into Dave Waltermire’s position as business development coordinator upon Waltermire’s retirement in 2021. This position is responsible for economic and community development, commercial accounts, energy use advice and member service programs like appliance rebates and peak load management.

Derek Backs (St. Marys) is moving into Johns’ former position as engineering technician. This position is responsible for overseeing the co-op’s automated metering infrastructure, which includes the programming, installation and troubleshooting of digital meters, as well as meter data analysis for billing, outage management and mapping.

New hire Paul Pfenning (St. Marys) has accepted Backs’ former position of operations clerk at the cooperative. This position is responsible for warehouse and inventory operations, as well as assisting with dispatching.

Previously, Pfenning was a CDL Class A truck driver for American Manufacturing Solutions in St. Marys with logistics experience. He also served in the U.S. Air Force in a variety of security roles, including law enforcement and security, and has certifications from the Southeast Lineman Training Center’s electrical lineworker training program in Georgia. He is a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School.

During Pfenning’s time in Air Force, he served a security assignment to the vice president and secretary of state.

All three employees reside in St. Marys. Johns has been with Midwest Electric since 2014. Backs has been with the co-op since 2018.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is the not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving 11,000 homes, farms and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam and Darke counties. To learn more, visit www.midwestrec.com.