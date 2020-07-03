Carey Short named executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County

TROY – Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County named Carey Short executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

She brings 18 years of hospice and health care experience to the organization.

Short has served at Ohio’s Hospice for 12 years, eight of which have been in a leadership role. She has served in a variety of positions at Ohio’s Hospice, including RN care manager, excellence educator, team leader for Coming Home and director of admissions and intake.

“It is an honor to serve as the executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County and the community I live in,” Short said. “I look forward to continuing to bring awareness to what superior hospice care looks like for the communities we serve.”

In her new role, Short will continue to bring the same level of mission-focused leadership to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County as she has throughout her career. She also will continue to lead the admissions and referrals teams at Ohio’s Hospice, ensuring that patients are admitted in a timely manner while maintaining Ohio’s Hospice’s high level of superior care and superior services during the process.

She also is leading in the construction of the new free-standing Hospice House, located in Troy. The 12-bed facility will include an interfaith chapel, spa and massage room, private meeting spaces for families, and a large family living room, along with administrative offices.

“When completed, the Hospice House will provide a home-like environment for patients at end of life,” Short said. “This new facility will allow us to meet increasing demand for services and to continue to provide superior care and superior services to the patients and families we have the privilege of serving.”

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has served patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.