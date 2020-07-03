Kettering Health Network named one of the nation’s 15 Top Health Systems

KETTERING – IBM Watson Health has named Kettering Health Network as one of the 15 Top Health Systems in the country, and four Kettering Health Network hospitals were named to the 100 Top Hospitals list.

This year’s 15 Top Health Systems study evaluated 332 member health systems and nearly 2,500 hospitals to identify the top-performing health systems in the United States, based on clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and patient experience.

This is the fifth time Kettering Health Network has earned this achievement.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the country’s 15 Top Health Systems and have four of our hospitals named a 100 Top Hospital,” said Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health Network. “Our employees and medical staff are committed to providing the best possible care to our patients, and I am proud that their dedication to delivering safe, high-quality, compassionate care has earned Kettering Health Network a spot among the best in the United States.”

In addition to the network being named a 15 Top Health System, Kettering Medical Center, Sycamore Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center, which includes Southview Medical Center, were named on the IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health.

Hospitals included in the 100 Top Hospitals and 15 Top Health Systems had better results in multiple performance areas, including lower hospital acquired infections, lower 30-day readmission rates, better ratings of patient experience and faster emergency care.

Kettering Health Network is a not-for-profit network of nine hospitals, 12 emergency departments and 200 outpatient facilities serving southwest Ohio. The network’s hospitals are Kettering, Grandview, Sycamore, Southview, Greene Memorial, Soin, Fort Hamilton, Troy and Kettering Behavioral Medicine.

Kettering College, a division of Kettering Medical Center, is a fully accredited college that specializes in undergraduate and graduate health science education. In 2020, every eligible Kettering Health Network Hospital received an A-rating from the Leapfrog Group for patient safety.

For more information, visit www.ketteringhealth.org.