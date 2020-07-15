Brown hosts summer manufacturing camps to connect young Ohioans with manufacturing

CLEVELAND – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) hosted a news conference call Wednesday as he partners with Ohio businesses, educators and community leaders for the eighth straight year to host summer manufacturing camps to help young Ohioans learn about manufacturing jobs available in Ohio.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year Brown’s office helped to organize virtual manufacturing camps so that students would still be able to learn about manufacturing safely and remotely.

“This pandemic is proving how crucial STEM skills are to the future of our economy, and campers can learn about many of those skills without ever leaving their living rooms,” Brown said. “Campers can connect online with mentors in manufacturing and STEM careers and collaborate virtually with other students in their community.”

Brown’s summer manufacturing camps help introduce kids and their parents to an up-to-date, real-world understanding of American manufacturing. Brown’s office started organizing summer manufacturing camps in 2013, and last year Brown’s office hosted 27 camps in 20 counties. This year, Brown’s office is set to host four virtual camps in three counties.

This summer, camps are scheduled to take place in Knox, Richland and Mahoning counties.

Brown was joined on Wednesday’s call by Ralf Urbach, director of education and outreach for OH WOW! in Youngstown. OH WOW! will help host two virtual camps in Mahoning County this year.

“OH WOW! continues to strive to be a pipeline for children’s futures in manufacturing positions specifically through Summer Manufacturing Camps and all of the collaborations of past, present and camps to come,” Urbach said.

Campers work with their peers on hands-on projects specific to their communities, and some campers will be able to tour local manufacturers virtually. The camps are open to boys and girls. The ages or grades for each camp are determined by local organizers.