LaRose announces record new business filings for June

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced 16,047 new businesses filed in June – the most new filings in one month ever.

The number of new businesses created in June is a 61 percent increase over June 2019 and a 24 percent increase over last month.

“Ohio just set a state record for new business creation. Why? Because when faced with challenging economic times, Ohio entrepreneurs rise to the occasion by living up to our state’s proud tradition of innovation and grit,” LaRose said.

Those looking to start a new business should take advantage of quick-and-easy online filing through Ohio Business Central by visiting OhioBusinessCentral.gov.