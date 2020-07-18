Vectren encourages customers to utilize payment arrangements, bill assistance during COVID-19

DAYTON – Vectren, a CenterPoint Energy company, is encouraging customers to contact the company if they are experiencing financial difficulty at this time and may need payment assistance, arrangements or extensions during the COVID-19 situation.

While the utility has suspended natural gas service disconnections, customers are encouraged to call now to avoid a disruption once the moratorium ends.

“We remain committed to keeping our customers’ interests and well-being top of mind during the pandemic and ask that they contact us as soon as possible so we can offer bill payment assistance,” said Richard Leger, vice president of natural gas distribution, Indiana and Ohio. “While we have not yet resumed disconnections due to nonpayment, we want to ensure customers have plenty of time to contact us and make arrangements for outstanding balances.”

Qualifying customers in Ohio should take advantage of the various options for bill payment assistance. Programs like the Home Energy Assistance Program and Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus offer utility assistance to income-eligible customers.

Vectren encourages customers to contact their local community action agency and apply for financial assistance. For eligibility requirements and to apply to these programs, visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Vectren also asks that customers be mindful of scammers targeting utility customers during this time. The company would never call and demand payment over the phone or by prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection.

Customers who would like to discuss payment options should call 1-800-227-1376.

Information on payment arrangements and other payment options and assistance can be found at www.vectren.com.