Rhodes State offers free tuition for fast-track employment certificates

LIMA – Rhodes State College has created a tuition and fee free pathway for individuals to secure an opportunity for an in-demand career in as little as one semester.

According to Chad Teman, director of admissions at Rhodes State, the college has received a grant to provide prospective and current students free tuition for short-term certificates. Individuals who are eligible for the funds include those who are unemployed, have previously been in foster care, are eligible for government-funded aid, are eligible for veterans’ benefits and those who live with a disability.

“Individuals who complete (one of these certificates) are entering into occupations that can provide for a rewarding career,” Teman said. “The grant provides for tuition and fee free programs in a variety of in-demand areas. Those who are eligible can enroll in one of the programs of study for only the cost of a book.”

Available programs include:

• State tested nurse aide (STNA)

• Phlebotomy

• EMT basic certification

• Activity directing

• FANUC robotics

Upon completion, students will earn an industry-recognized credential, have access to career and interview coaching and be connected to local employers through the college’s Career Development Office.

“Additionally, many of the certificates are also a pathway to enter into one of Rhodes State’s high-demand associate degree programs,” Teman said.

Those who are interested in applying to receive these grant funds can complete an online application at www.RhodeState.edu/Admissions or can get more information by contacting Teman at 419-995-8010 or teman.c@RhodesState.edu.