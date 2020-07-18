Dr. Wical transfers to Upper Valley Family Medicine Piqua

PIQUA – Shelden Wical, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, is transferring to Upper Valley Family Medicine Piqua, a Premier Physician Network practice.

Dr. Wical previously was located at Upper Valley Family Medicine Troy.

Upper Valley Family Medicine Piqua is located at 280 Looney Road, Suite 101. Dr. Wical joins Matthew Ross, advanced practice registered nurse, and Charles “Joey” Uhl, adult-gerontology nurse practitioner, at the practice.

The practice is accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled online at PremierHealth.com/MakeAnAppointment or by calling 937-778-1650.