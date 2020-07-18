Joint Township District Memorial Hospital pharmacy team honored

ST. MARYS – Comprehensive Pharmacy Services announced during its annual meeting on June 2 that its team at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital has received the CPS Best Practices Award.

The CPS Best Practices Award honors a CPS site team that is recognized by its leaders and peers for serving both its company and community.

The JTDMH team was recognized by CPS for its excellence and servitude in alignment with the spirit of the award. More specifically, Joint Township District Memorial Hospital was recognized because of how it benefited its organization through its skill and expertise – as well as its dedication in serving caregivers, patients and staff.

“We’re honored to receive this award. I’m incredibly proud of the pharmacy staff for their commitment to providing optimized pharmacy best practices in our community. We’re grateful for the support of our Grand Lake Health System leadership and colleagues in achieving this goal,” said Tyler Kroeger, Grand Lake Health System director of pharmacy.

Kroeger was also awarded the Glenn Etow President Award. He joined Grand Lake Health System as the director of pharmacy in 2017. He has benefited the organization with his skill and expertise – as well as his dedication to serving caregivers, patients and staff.

This award recognizes the individual who has consistently overachieved customer and business expectations. Among other qualifications, honorees provide extraordinary customer service in terms of speed, quality, quantity, and initiative while overcoming the shortage of resources and/or unusual organizational demands.

They streamline functional, operational or administrative processes that result in significant and lasting performance improvement. They also step outside of their normal role to help other employees with important projects of a time-critical nature over a sustained period.

Comprehensive Pharmacy Services is the nation’s largest provider of outsourced pharmacy management services. The organization is comprised of more than 2,500 employees who serve more than 800 health care facilities nationwide.