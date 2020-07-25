Nurse celebrates 35 years at Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in midst of pandemic

VERSAILLES – Chris Huber has seen some interesting times as a licensed practical nurse, most notably with the current coronavirus pandemic.

However, as she celebrates a unique milestone at Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center – her 35th anniversary working at the skilled nursing facility – one thing remains constant.

“My favorite aspect of the job, by far, is seeing and helping the people from the community of Versailles when they first become residents,” Huber said. “I grew up in Versailles, and live in the town, so I’ll often be caring for relatives of friends and people I’ve known for years.”

As the longest-tenured employee at Versailles Rehab, Huber has seen the facility itself change a great deal during the past 35 years.

“We have added on to the facility twice,” she said. “However, the greatest physical change is the growth of the therapy aspects of our care. Over the years, we’ve added physical, occupational and speech therapy, and it is now offered to residents seven days a week.”

Huber has spent her entire professional career at Versailles Rehab.

“I started the Monday after I graduated from nursing school,” she said. “Back then, we could work prior to taking our board exams as a student practical nurse, so I could work here right away. This was my first nursing job.”

Huber is a case manager at Versailles Rehab and is also an infection preventionist, which is a key role for not just preventing the spread of COVID-19 at the facility but also many other infectious diseases. She also develops updates on residents’ care and rehabilitation progress for insurance companies and does discharge planning for the center’s short-term rehabilitation patients.

“Chris knows many of the people who come into Versailles Rehab, whether as residents or visiting family members,” said Kristy Earick, senior administrator of the care center. “She is a top-notch nurse and teammate who has done great work caring for our community.”

Huber and her husband, Tom, have two sons – Jeremy and John – and live in Versailles. She now has three grandsons, Hayden, Camden and Constantine.

Huber recently celebrated her 60th birthday in late June, so throughout the month of June, Versailles Rehab celebrated both her birthday and work anniversary. Her colleagues gave her a present each day until her actual birthday near the end of the month.

“The team at Versailles Rehab is the best,” Huber said. “Everyone is very caring, including my teammates and our residents and patients. This has been an unusual time for celebrations; however, the staff here outdid themselves.”

Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is a 112-bed skilled nursing facility in Versailles.

