Midmark announces retirement of vice president

DAYTON – Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services, announced the retirement of Karl Weidner, vice president, global supply chain.

Weidner plans to retire near the end of 2020 after a 40-year career with Midmark.

Weidner started his career with Midmark as an industrial engineer and along his journey held the titles of plant manager, director of service and quality, and vice president of manufacturing before earning the title of vice president, global supply chain, that he currently holds.

Also, he has been actively involved in local business and workforce development initiatives, working collaboratively with state and local government officials along with private businesses and public educators.

Helping implement the Midmark Production System is only one of Weidner’s many accomplishments during his tenure. He is most proud of his team’s willingness to adopt, and adapt, to new ideas and witnessing teammates grow, develop and accomplish many wonderful things.

“On behalf of the entire Midmark organization, I want to thank Karl for his many significant contributions over the last 40 years, a period of substantial growth and transformation to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers in health care,” Chief Operations Officer Mike Walker said. “Karl has thrived on working with people who shared the same desire to make a difference at Midmark. And his passion to make a difference for this organization has certainly made a great and lasting impact. I am happy for Karl that he will be able to spend more time with his family and dedicate more time to the community, travel, his hobbies and many other things important to him. We wish nothing but the best in his retirement.”