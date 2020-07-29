Pella expands with manufacturing facility in Troy

TROY – Pella Corp., a window and door designer and manufacturer, announced it has selected Troy as the location for its new manufacturing facility.

Pella will occupy an existing 324,000 square foot space where it will house the production of vinyl windows and doors.

The new manufacturing facility will serve customers in the Eastern region of the United States and will enable the company to meet rapidly increasing demand for Pella vinyl products.

“We are excited about the growth opportunity that vinyl products represent. This new facility allows Pella to increase our production capacity and shorten lead times for our valued retail and trade customers in the region,” Pella CEO Tim Yaggi said.

The facility, which is located at 1501 Experiment Farm Road Troy, is planning to create 428 new jobs once it’s fully operational by 2025. The project was made possible through partnerships with Jobs Ohio, Dayton Development Coalition, Troy Development Council and Ohio Development Services Agency.

“Troy, Ohio, is a great fit for Pella Corporation,” Yaggi said. “It offers a rich heritage in manufacturing, as well as a skilled and available workforce. It’s clear that economic development is a top priority for the city, and we appreciate the partnership created between Pella, the city of Troy and the state of Ohio.”

Pella Corporation was recognized as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice for Best Places to Work in 2020. Candidates interested in available positions can learn more and apply online at pella.com/careers.