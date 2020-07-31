LaRose spotlights fun, safe outdoor businesses

COLUMBUS – Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the businesses selected for July’s Ohio Business Spotlight.

This summer, Ohioans want to experience the great outdoors while also helping curb the spread of COVID-19. The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office is highlighting outdoor recreation businesses in various regions of the state that provide safe outdoor activities for families by embracing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines such as wearing masks and social distancing. The featured businesses provide acres of land to enjoy activities with smaller spread out groups, outdoor sports, camping, kayaking and even working farms.

“Ohio has amazing natural resources and our outdoor recreation businesses will help families get the most out of this summer,” LaRose said. “I applaud businesses that have gone the extra mile to create opportunities for fun and healthy physical activity and a chance to enjoy nature while staying safe.”

LaRose and his team are continuing to help connect businesses with the right resources they need to grow and succeed. Businesses can visit OhioSoS.gov/Business for a full list of these federal, state, local and private resources.

To learn about the businesses in the spotlight, visit https://bit.ly/2PfeRqh.