Versailles Rehab keeps its residents, patients safe by taking pledge

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has rolled out a new program to encourage its employees to continue to practice COVID-19 safety protocols outside of work.

Launched in July, the Healthcare Angel’s Pledge program will heighten resident and patient safety during the pandemic by limiting the likelihood of employees contracting the virus elsewhere and bringing it into the facility.

Each employee signing the Healthcare Angel’s Pledge commits to wear face masks, social distance and practice good hand hygiene at all times, as well as to proactively encourage family, friends and coworkers to do the same. The center is providing those who sign the pledge with two face masks featuring the Versailles Rehab’s logo and a silicone bracelet inscribed with the words, “I Am A Healthcare Angel.”

“The safety of our residents is our top priority, and protecting against the COVID-19 virus requires constant diligence,” said Kristy Earick, senior administrator of Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. “Our caregivers and staff are embracing this initiative and actively committing to practicing safety protocols when they are at home and in their communities in order to further protect their coworkers, residents and patients from disease transmission.”

Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is a 112-bed skilled nursing facility in Versailles. The center is accepting new admissions for short-term rehab and long-term skilled nursing care, including memory care.

For more information, call 937-526-5570 or visit the website at www.versaillesrehab.com. Those who would like to know all of the protections in place at Versailles should visit the website’s COVID-19 page.