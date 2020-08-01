Miami Valley Hospital ranked 8th in Ohio

DAYTON – Miami Valley Hospital ranked eighth among all Ohio hospitals in the latest annual rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.

The hospital, which is part of Premier Health, again had the best performance among all hospitals in the Dayton metropolitan area.

The distinction includes Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood and Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville.

The hospital received a high-performing designation in 11 additional areas of care: orthopedics; pulmonology and lung surgery; urology; aortic valve surgery; heart bypass surgery; heart failure; colon cancer surgery; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); hip replacement; knee replacement; and lung cancer surgery.

“Once again, Miami Valley Hospital demonstrates its commitment to quality hospital care,” said Mike Uhl, president of Miami Valley Hospital. “This honor from U.S. News and World Report shows why we’re so proud of – and confident in – our compassionate team of physicians, providers, nurses and clinical and support professionals for bringing this level of excellence to our hospital each and every day.”