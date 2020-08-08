Aug. 11 serves as reminder to always call 811 before digging

EVANSVILLE – Aug. 11 serves as a reminder to call the national Call Before You Dig number – 811 – prior to any digging project.

One call to 811 before digging can prevent injuries, property damage, service disruption and possible costly fines for damaged infrastructure.

“On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, we continue to remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to call 811 before digging to eliminate the risk of striking an underground utility line,” said Ashley Babcock, director of damage prevention and public awareness for Vectren, a CenterPoint Energy company. “The cause of many underground utility damages is not digging properly. The only physical way to know what’s below is to call and have the buried utilities in your project area marked. By calling 811, homeowners and professionals receive the free locating service and also follow an important law designed to help keep them and their communities safe.”

During COVID-19, CenterPoint Energy has implemented additional measures to protect the safety and health of its customers, employees and contractors, as well as to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Utility line locate companies are no exception and are properly equipped with personal protective equipment while performing work. People are asked to avoid approaching Vectren crews or Vectren contractors performing work and to continue to practice social distancing.

When homeowners or contractors call 811, the One Call Center automatically notifies local utilities. After the request is made, professional locators are sent to the requested digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags and spray paint, enabling the homeowner to dig safely.

The depth of utility lines varies, and there may be multiple utility lines in a common area. Whether it is a small project like planting a tree, or a larger one such as hiring a professional to install a lawn irrigation system, smart digging means calling 811 before each job.

For more information, visit call811.com.