Garmann/Miller recognized for marketing efforts

MINSTER – Garmann/Miller Architects-Engineers has been nationally recognized for its marketing efforts in the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

Zweig Group announced its 2020 Marketing Excellence Award winners, and the Minster- and Columbus-based firm earned No. 2 overall in the Special Event category.

Award entries in 14 categories were judged by a national team of marketing professionals and evaluated based upon creativity, messaging, results and level of design. GMAE’s marketing team consists of director Doug Rentz, coordinator Kristi Shaner and designer Jamee Thobe.

“Our purpose as a marketing team is to elevate our brand so it is recognized, remembered and preferred,” Rentz said. “We feel this campaign accomplished that, and we also had a lot of fun along the way.”

GMAE’s entry centered on its marketing efforts for the 2019 Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference & Trade Show. The team used a multi-faceted campaign with a sports theme to attract attendees to its booth at the show, which takes place each November in Columbus. Yearlong planning goes into this three-day event geared toward K-12 administrators and school board members from across the state.

The campaign adopted the slogan, “Step Up Your Game,” along with content and messaging that was used in custom print mailers, videos, email marketing, social media posts, apparel, stadium blankets and a GMAE Pop-A-Shot game on-site to connect with target audiences.

“Marketing can have a tremendous impact on how the company looks to the outside world and to how the company looks to employees on the inside,” Zweig Group CEO Chad Clinehens said. “With the reduction of in-person interaction, excellent marketing is more important than ever in defining the external and internal brand.”

Winners will be honored Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the 2020 Elevate AEC Conference in Denver, Colorado, and Oct. 16 at Zweig Group’s Virtual Elevate AEC Conference.

A list of Marketing Excellence Award winners can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2W16Nxd.