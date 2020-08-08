State of the Heart Care to open new office

WINCHESTER, Ind. – State of the Heart Care announced it will open a new office location in Winchester, Indiana, in September.

Upon much time and consideration by State of the Heart Care’s internal directors and board of directors, it was decided it would be in the best interest of the agency to move from its Portland, Indiana, office to the new location in Winchester, Indiana.

“State of the Heart Care has been a part of the Portland community for many years, and we look forward to continuing to serve the community and Jay County,” Kristi Strawser, executive director at State of the Heart Care, said. “Over the years, technology has changed, and our staff no longer are dependent on an office setting to provide our exceptional hospice care. We no longer needed a large office setting and decided to downsize our office.

“We are moving our office location to Winchester; however, nothing will change regarding our care and services in Jay County. It will continue to be our mission to provide exceptional hospice and palliative care to those in the Portland and Jay County communities while also taking a more active role and presence in the Winchester community that we have served for many years. This move from Portland to Winchester will allow our hospice and palliative care organization to serve Indiana from a more centralized location.”

Anyone with questions should contact State of the Heart Care at 800-417-7535.