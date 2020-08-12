Airstream announces onsite health clinic

JACKSON CENTER – Airstream Inc., maker of the iconic “silver bullet” fleet of Airstream travel trailers and best-in-class touring coaches, announced the launch of the Airstream Onsite Health Center.

As work nears completion on Airstream’s new travel trailer production facility in Jackson Center, the brand opened a new Airstream Onsite Health Center. The new clinic features a variety of available services aimed at addressing the health and welfare of Airstream’s nearly 1,000 production associates and office staff – from common ailments to workplace injuries.

The clinic will be staffed by Angela Rogers, a certified nurse practitioner whose expertise is in primary care, women’s health and occupational health. Rogers will work in collaboration with a board-certified physician.

Services available to Airstream associates include:

• Health risk assessments

• Chronic disease management

• Various acute infections (eye, upper respiratory, urinary, etc.)

• Gastrointestinal disorders

• Sprains, strains and contusions

• Work-injury evaluation and treatment

• Prescription writing

“We’re excited to offer this resource to our associates, and with concerns around the continuing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, it couldn’t come at a better time,” Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler said. “Safety on the production floor is critical, and quick access to treatment is essential in the event of an injury on the job. The health and wellness of our community is of the utmost importance, and the new clinic is a convenient resource for Airstream associates to get treatment for a variety of ailments.”

The onsite clinic will be available to Airstream associates at no cost, though services such as blood work and referrals to specialists will still be billed through insurance. Airstream plans to open the clinic to family members of Airstream associates at a later date.

The Airstream Onsite Health Center will open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be closed on standard Airstream holidays. The clinic comes to Airstream through a partnership with Harness Health Partners, a division of Bon Secours Mercy Health.

The clinic opened Tuesday for all associates. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 973-421-8081. Same-day visits also are available.