Nation joins JC’s Barber Shop staff

SIDNEY — A new barber has joined the staff at JC’s Barber Shop.

Tyler Nation, 25, is a graduate of Sidney High School and the Ron West Barber College. He joined JC’s staff in July.

“I’m looking forward to serving my new clients at JC’s. I’m excited to bring all my training to the barbershop, finally. I am thankful Jacob is giving me the opportunity as a professional barber to prove myself to my community and continue to help it grow stronger,” Nation said.

”JC, Mica and myself take pride in providing an environment where anyone is welcome and will always feel comfortable. Thank you all for your support. I can’t wait to see you all in the shop,” Nation said.

Nation specializes in straight razor services including full head and face shaves and “always providing an all-around great service with a smile that is contagious.”

“We happy to welcome Tyler to our team at the barbershop. I’m glad I can give him his start in his new career,” owner Jacob Cornett said.

JC’s Barber Shop is located at 1282 Wapakoneta Ave. in Sidney. Nation’s hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 937-638-4581.