Nationally recognized economist to speak to local manufacturers

DAYTON – The Dayton Region Manufacturers Association will present a webinar titled “Economic Outlook Through and Beyond COVID-19” featuring Brian Beaulieu, a nationally recognized economist, on Sept. 11, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Beaulieu, CEO of ITR Economics, will give manufacturers and other businesses insight on how to forecast, plan and increase their profits based on business cycle trend analyses.

“ITR Economics will help you by putting parameters around the uncertainty, cutting through the emotions and the noise,” Beaulieu said. “Our approach is numbers driven based on decades of experience, much of which can be applied even during a pandemic. While you don’t know when you are going to come across a ‘black swan’ event, there are effective ways to see through them and discern what lies beyond. Be it growth, or depression, we will bring you the objective outlook.”

Beaulieu has spent more than 25 years traveling around the United States and Canada speaking to business owners as an economic consultant. Beaulieu is co-author of the books “Prosperity in the Age of Decline,” “Make Your Move” and the children’s book “But I Want It.”

Sponsored by Bank of America, the webinar will be presented from 8:30 to 10 a.m. The price for members is $75 per person and $100 per person for non-members.

For more information, visit the DRMA website at www.DaytonRMA.org.