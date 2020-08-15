WiBN to present virtual conference for professional women

DAYTON – Better Business Bureau’s Women in Business Networking annual leadership conference, ElevateHER, will be held Sept. 23-25.

With so many events cancelled, WiBN has moved its conference online for a virtual three-day event.

Featured speakers will include personal resiliency guru Phillitia Charlton; Estelle Gibson, author of “Financial Dependency – The Invisible Weapon”; Rose Lounsbury, author of “Less: Minimalism for Real”; and Robin Brun, life coach and career consultant for busy women.

Attendees will be able to network online with more than 300 women and connect with female-owned businesses. They also will be able to check out more than 20 virtual exhibitors.

Attendees will have 30 days to check out all the speakers and exhibitors, helping them to fit the conference into their schedules.

To register, visit wibnconference.org. The cost is $79 for students, job seekers and emerging professionals; $99 for WiBN members and BBB accredited businesses and charities; and $129 for all others.

Anyone who is interested in sponsoring or exhibiting should contact Ann Riegle Crichton at 937-610-2273 or email acrichton@dayton.bbb.org.