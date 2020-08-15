Choice One Engineering named Best Firm To Work For

SIDNEY – Local engineering firm Choice One Engineering has been recognized as a Best Firm To Work For the eighth year in a row and as the Dayton Business Journal No. 1 Small Company Best Place to Work for the second year in a row.

The Best Firm designation is awarded by engineering and architecture industry publisher and research resource Zweig Group, who honors the best architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction firms to work for in North America. Specifically, Choice One placed second in the Civil Engineering category and second in the Medium category (50-99 employees).

The Best Places to Work award is sponsored by the Dayton Business Journal, which features local business news from the Dayton region. As stated on the Dayton Business Journal’s website, the “competition surveys employees of nominated companies on staff engagement, team effectiveness, manager effectiveness and other workplace best practices. The results of the employee surveys are then tallied, and the companies are ranked from highest score to lowest within each size category.”

Choice One President Matt Hoying was elated by the news of both awards.

“Over the past eight years, I have had the pleasure to meet and learn from many of the leaders of firms throughout North America who compete for the Best Firms titles,” Hoying said. “These firms have incredible integrity, provide quality design and have outstanding, unique company culture that doesn’t stop improving the lives of their employees and communities. To place highly among them is a true accomplishment, and it’s our amazing employees who show up each and every day who make Choice One the company that it is.”

“The Best Places designation is just as meaningful,” Hoying continued. “To be honored as the top small company in the Miami Valley, regardless of industry, is impressive. There are really great companies in our communities that uphold strong values, hard work ethics and provide meaningful, fulfilling work for employees. Placing first on this list is a testament to the dedication, spirit and efforts of Choice One employees.”

A press release from Zweig Group highlights the scale of a Best Firms award.

“With recruitment and retention continuing to be the greatest challenges for firms, this contest, the only national best places to work for the AEC [architecture, engineering, and construction] industry, is more important than ever,” Zweig Group CEO Chad Clinehens said. “Add the current pandemic to the mix and it is even more critical for firms to find measurable ways to reinforce their culture and the good things they are doing and creating. Celebrating an award like Best Firms To Work For does just that and infuses positive energy into the environment.”

Hoying echoed the sentiments of the Zweig Group.

“The pandemic presented Choice One the occasion to put our company culture to the test,” he said. “Seeing our team pull together quickly in the face of uncertainty has been uplifting and humbling. The employees at Choice One truly care about each other and that care and concern carries over into other aspects of our work including our relationships with clients, our volunteer work and our employees’ participation in their communities. Watching Choice One grow and evolve has been a privilege over the years, and this latest instance is no exception.”

According to Zweig Group, firms were evaluated comprehensively on firm culture, workplace practices, employee benefits, employee retention rates, professional development and more – from both management and staff perspective. The annual contest yields more than 2.3 million benchmarking data points on everything from culture and values, career opportunities and leadership in the AEC industry.

“Our goal at Choice One is to provide fulfilling lives for our employees, our clients and our communities – really anyone we come into contact with,” Hoying said. “These awards allow us to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of our employees and their families. Without the teamwork that is the foundation of Choice One, these awards wouldn’t be possible, nor would they be meaningful. We are proud of the survey and design work we do, but we are most proud of the positive impact Choice One has had on our clients, communities and families.”

Choice One Engineering operates offices in Sidney and Loveland, providing consulting civil engineering, landscape architecture and surveying for public and private clients in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. For more information, visit www.choiceoneengineering.com.