Parker named to statewide nonprofit board

WESTERVILLE – Ohio Living, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations, has appointed Robert E. “Bob” Parker, of Sidney, Ohio, to its corporate Board of Directors. He began his term on July 1, 2020.

Parker is currently the chair of the board for Ohio Living Foundation, where he has served since 2014. His position as chair affords him a seat on the parent company board for Ohio Living.

“I enjoy participating with non-profit organizations for all ages to make them better in mission, service and sustainability,” said Parker. “I saw first-hand the work of the staff at Ohio Living Dorothy Love as they cared for my 97-year-old-mother. I’m proud to serve Ohio Living.”

He also serves on the board of Isaiah’s Place, a therapeutic foster care organization serving children and families in Ohio’s Miami Valley. Parker is a member of Troy First United Methodist Church. He enjoys cooking and traveling with wife to Illinois and Maine to spend time with family.

Parker is the former executive director of the Shelby County United Way. He retired from a career as corporate controller and plant manager for the Stolle Corp./Alcoa Inc.

“Bob has been a valuable member of the Ohio Living Foundation Board of Directors for the past six years,” said Ohio Living CEO Laurence C. Gumina. “I’m excited to have his expertise and perspective on the parent board.”