Brewfontaine founders to open new restaurant, event space

BELLEFONTAINE – The founders of Brewfontaine, the award-winning restaurant and taproom located in downtown Bellefontaine, will open their newest restaurant and event space, The Syndicate, on Aug. 27.

Restaurant partners Adam Rammel, Brian Wall and Jeramy Fitzpatrick unveiled the 5,000-square-foot venue, which houses a full-service restaurant, entertainment center and event space on Main Street. The venue was designed and constructed by Mote & Associates, Revival Design Studio and Link Construction.

“We get so many requests from people who want to rent out space in Brewfontaine,” said Adam Rammel, co-owner and operator of Brewfontaine and The Syndicate. “Instead of simply expanding Brewfontaine, we decided to elevate things by offering a beautiful space in downtown Bellefontaine to host special events and offer residents and visitors alike a great restaurant and entertainment option for a fun night out.”

The Syndicate’s flexible space and big-city atmosphere are ideal for private celebrations and parties, elegant weddings, special events and corporate meetings, the partners said. When it is not booked for private events, the venue converts into a fine-dining restaurant serving guests dinner and weekend brunch. It also offers an outdoor entertainment venue with a beer garden.

Once serving as Jackson’s News Stand from 1946-1993, The Syndicate features decorative and historic pieces from its former life. A large, custom-built bar topped with salvaged glass windows and large quartz countertops resembles a New York-style newsstand while the walls are adorned in local Bellefontaine newspapers from years past. Outside, garage-style doors open onto a patio facing Main Street.

Aptly named “Off the Record,” the outdoor patio and beer garden offers space for ticketed live music concerts with local and national bands, beer pairings, wine tastings and other events. It also has a concrete pad for food trucks to pull onto for late-night food when the restaurant’s kitchen is closed.

The Syndicate offers both on-site and off-site catering for private events.

“We wanted to curate a restaurant and event space that is stylish and inviting, and it was important to us that our menu followed suit,” Rammel said. “Our expert culinary team has designed a menu that features locally-sourced food dishes that people can enjoy for dinner or brunch and a cocktail list that reflects the New York-style news stand theme of the restaurant.”

The restaurant occupies a 5,000 square-foot space at 213 S. Main St., situated directly next to Brewfontaine. The restaurant can accommodate 100 guests inside and 200 guests in its patio and beer garden but will operate at 60 percent capacity in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Starting Aug. 27, The Syndicate will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m.-9 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., with live music and entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights. Hours are subject to change based on private events.

For more information, visit www.syndicatedowntown.com.